Dylan Wu betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu placed 51st in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, shooting a 3-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Wu has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 3-under.
- Wu finished 51st (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Wu's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|8/4/2022
|MC
|74-77
|+11
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of 2.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 2.399 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.335 this season (152nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 135th, while his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu owns a 0.395 mark (29th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wu's 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, while he averages 28.60 putts per round (42nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|293.5
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|66.95%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.60
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|39
|26.15%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|15.23%
|13.19%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
- As of now, Wu has compiled 313 points, which ranks him 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.432.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.049 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu put up his best mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.335
|-0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.395
|1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.137
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.236
|2.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.433
|2.399
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|69-68-75-68
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.