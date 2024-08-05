Dylan Wu betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Wu has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of 2.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.