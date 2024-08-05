PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu placed 51st in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, shooting a 3-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Wu has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Wu finished 51st (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Wu's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20235168-70-70-69-3
    8/4/2022MC74-77+11

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of 2.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 2.399 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.335 this season (152nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 135th, while his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu owns a 0.395 mark (29th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, while he averages 28.60 putts per round (42nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135293.5299.4
    Greens in Regulation %6366.95%69.44%
    Putts Per Round4228.6028.5
    Par Breakers3926.15%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance9915.23%13.19%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
    • As of now, Wu has compiled 313 points, which ranks him 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.432.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.049 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu put up his best mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.335-0.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3951.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1370.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2362.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4332.399

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-68-68-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-70-69-1414
    July 25-283M Open5369-68-75-68-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

