Doug Ghim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open, ranking second in the field at 4.157. In that event, he finished 24th.

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.018 mark ranked fifth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.315 mark ranked 18th in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.