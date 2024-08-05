Doug Ghim betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Doug Ghim placed 51st in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, shooting a 3-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Ghim has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 51st after posting a score of 3-under.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Ghim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|8/4/2022
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|8/12/2021
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|8/13/2020
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|8/16/2018
|20
|68-64-69-66
|-13
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Ghim has an average finish of 29th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -2.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ghim is averaging 1.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.382 ranks 25th on TOUR this season, and his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim sports a 0.629 average that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a putts-per-round average of 29.46, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 24.56% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|291.9
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|69.98%
|77.35%
|Putts Per Round
|150
|29.46
|31.8
|Par Breakers
|83
|24.56%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.96%
|9.40%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has played 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Currently, Ghim ranks 90th in the FedExCup standings with 446 points.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open, ranking second in the field at 4.157. In that event, he finished 24th.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.018 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.315 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.382
|1.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.629
|3.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.007
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.232
|-2.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.785
|1.199
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.