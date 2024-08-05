PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Doug Ghim placed 51st in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, shooting a 3-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Ghim has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 51st after posting a score of 3-under.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Ghim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20235167-70-72-68-3
    8/4/2022MC69-72+1
    8/12/2021MC68-70-2
    8/13/2020MC71-67-2
    8/16/20182068-64-69-66-13

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Ghim has an average finish of 29th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -2.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Ghim is averaging 1.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.382 ranks 25th on TOUR this season, and his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim sports a 0.629 average that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a putts-per-round average of 29.46, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 24.56% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147291.9296.9
    Greens in Regulation %1369.98%77.35%
    Putts Per Round15029.4631.8
    Par Breakers8324.56%21.37%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.96%9.40%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has played 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Currently, Ghim ranks 90th in the FedExCup standings with 446 points.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open, ranking second in the field at 4.157. In that event, he finished 24th.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.018 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.315 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3821.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6293.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.007-0.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.232-2.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7851.199

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

