Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition, Denny McCarthy missed the cut at The Open Championship. He'll be after better results Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- McCarthy's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 13-under, over his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- McCarthy last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
McCarthy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|8/4/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|8/12/2021
|15
|65-69-69-65
|-12
|8/13/2020
|9
|67-68-66-63
|-16
|8/1/2019
|22
|65-69-68-65
|-13
|8/16/2018
|36
|66-67-67-70
|-10
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Denny McCarthy has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 0.495 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 1.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.331 this season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.6 yards) ranks 157th, while his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.082.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.705 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him third on TOUR this season, and his 27.65 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 21.52% of the time (156th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|289.6
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|60.95%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.65
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|156
|21.52%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.52%
|14.24%
McCarthy's best finishes
- Although McCarthy hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 80%.
- As of now, McCarthy has collected 1024 points, which ranks him 44th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.033 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.960. In that event, he finished second.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.
- McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.331
|-1.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.082
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.377
|2.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.705
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.670
|1.757
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|57-71-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.