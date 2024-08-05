PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    In his last competition, Denny McCarthy missed the cut at The Open Championship. He'll be after better results Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • McCarthy's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 13-under, over his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • McCarthy last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    McCarthy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC71-68-1
    8/4/2022MC72-71+3
    8/12/20211565-69-69-65-12
    8/13/2020967-68-66-63-16
    8/1/20192265-69-68-65-13
    8/16/20183666-67-67-70-10

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Denny McCarthy has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 0.495 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 1.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.331 this season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.6 yards) ranks 157th, while his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.082.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.705 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him third on TOUR this season, and his 27.65 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 21.52% of the time (156th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157289.6295.0
    Greens in Regulation %17260.95%63.89%
    Putts Per Round127.6528.8
    Par Breakers15621.52%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance912.52%14.24%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • Although McCarthy hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 80%.
    • As of now, McCarthy has collected 1024 points, which ranks him 44th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.033 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.960. In that event, he finished second.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.
    • McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.331-1.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.082-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.3772.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7050.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6701.757

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational457-71-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035
    July 4-7John Deere Classic764-66-69-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

