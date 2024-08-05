Davis Thompson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 66th-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Wyndham Championship, Thompson has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
- Thompson finished 22nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Thompson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|8/12/2021
|MC
|70-71
|+1
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has claimed victory once while also posting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 305.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 2.722 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Thompson is averaging 10.753 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.220 this season, which ranks 54th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 43rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.335. Additionally, he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.10%.
- On the greens, Thompson's 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 57th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|304.2
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|68.10%
|68.61%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.73
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|18
|27.14%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.97%
|12.78%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson has played 22 tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 77.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- As of now, Thompson has accumulated 1333 points, which ranks him 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking third in the field at 4.006. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331. He finished first in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.438, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.220
|2.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.335
|0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.490
|4.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.148
|2.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.193
|10.753
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.