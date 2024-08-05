Davis Thompson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking third in the field at 4.006. In that tournament, he finished second.

Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331. He finished first in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.438, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished first.