PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 66th-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Wyndham Championship, Thompson has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • Thompson finished 22nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Thompson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20232268-66-69-69-8
    8/12/2021MC70-71+1

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has claimed victory once while also posting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Davis Thompson has averaged 305.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 2.722 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Thompson is averaging 10.753 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.220 this season, which ranks 54th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 43rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.335. Additionally, he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.10%.
    • On the greens, Thompson's 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 57th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance46304.2305.6
    Greens in Regulation %4268.10%68.61%
    Putts Per Round5728.7328.1
    Par Breakers1827.14%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.97%12.78%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson has played 22 tournaments this season, earning one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 77.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • As of now, Thompson has accumulated 1333 points, which ranks him 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking third in the field at 4.006. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460 (he finished second in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.331. He finished first in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.438, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (18.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2202.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3350.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.4904.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1482.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.19310.753

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic163-67-62-64-28500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-72-71-65-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship6674-73-71-78+126

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.