Davis Riley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 50th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Riley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Riley has an average of 0.831 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.