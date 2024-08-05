PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Davis Riley hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 46th-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Riley has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Riley missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Riley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC71-72+3
    8/4/20221367-66-68-69-10

    Riley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 50th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Riley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has an average of 0.831 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -3.108 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.419 (158th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.3 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley owns a -0.410 mark (153rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 56th on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 54th. He has broken par 24.85% of the time (74th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61302.3305.8
    Greens in Regulation %13464.04%63.89%
    Putts Per Round5428.7028.6
    Par Breakers7424.85%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance11515.59%14.93%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has participated in 21 tournaments this season, securing one win .
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 52.4%.
    • Riley, who has 630 points, currently sits 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking sixth in the field at 3.669. In that event, he finished first.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849. He finished first in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley produced his best mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.860.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.914), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.419-1.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.410-2.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.0480.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.2020.831
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.675-3.108

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-74+5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-70-69-59

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

