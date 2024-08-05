Davis Riley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Davis Riley hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 46th-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his last tournament.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Riley has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Riley missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Riley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|8/4/2022
|13
|67-66-68-69
|-10
Riley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 50th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Riley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has an average of 0.831 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging -3.108 Strokes Gained: Total.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.419 (158th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.3 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley owns a -0.410 mark (153rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Riley's 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 56th on TOUR this season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranks 54th. He has broken par 24.85% of the time (74th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|302.3
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|64.04%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.70
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|74
|24.85%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|15.59%
|14.93%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has participated in 21 tournaments this season, securing one win .
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 52.4%.
- Riley, who has 630 points, currently sits 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking sixth in the field at 3.669. In that event, he finished first.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley produced his best mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.860.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.914), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.419
|-1.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.410
|-2.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.048
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.202
|0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.675
|-3.108
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
