6H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    David Skinns seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He placed 80th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2022.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Skinns finished 80th (with a score of 2-over) in his only appearance at the Wyndham Championship in recent years (in 2022).
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Skinns' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/4/20228070-69-73-70+2

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Skinns has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • David Skinns has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns is averaging 0.064 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 2.269 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Skinns .

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.025 this season, which ranks 94th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns has a 0.358 average that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns has registered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR, while he ranks 135th with a putts-per-round average of 29.29. He has broken par 24.47% of the time (84th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57302.6307.8
    Greens in Regulation %1369.98%76.39%
    Putts Per Round13529.2929.8
    Par Breakers8424.47%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance4814.00%11.46%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times (52.6%).
    • With 376 points, Skinns currently sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.211.
    • Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0250.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3582.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.122-0.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0260.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2882.269

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
