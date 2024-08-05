David Skinns betting profile: Wyndham Championship
David Skinns seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He placed 80th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2022.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Skinns finished 80th (with a score of 2-over) in his only appearance at the Wyndham Championship in recent years (in 2022).
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Skinns' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|80
|70-69-73-70
|+2
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Skinns has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- David Skinns has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns is averaging 0.064 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 2.269 Strokes Gained: Total.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.025 this season, which ranks 94th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns has a 0.358 average that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns has registered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR, while he ranks 135th with a putts-per-round average of 29.29. He has broken par 24.47% of the time (84th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|302.6
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|69.98%
|76.39%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.29
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.47%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|14.00%
|11.46%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times (52.6%).
- With 376 points, Skinns currently sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.211.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215 (he finished seventh in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.025
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.358
|2.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.122
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.026
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.288
|2.269
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
