David Skinns betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.211.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215 (he finished seventh in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.