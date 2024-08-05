David Lipsky betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Lipsky put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.897.

Lipsky put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).