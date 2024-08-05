6H AGO
David Lipsky betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
David Lipsky seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He finished 45th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2023.
Latest odds for Lipsky at the Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Wyndham Championship, Lipsky has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Lipsky's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|8/4/2022
|27
|68-69-69-66
|-8
Lipsky's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lipsky hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 49th.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- David Lipsky has averaged 289.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -2.410 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lipsky is averaging -1.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Lipsky .
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.298 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.1 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 62nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.220. Additionally, he ranks 54th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.26%.
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, and his 29.85 putts-per-round average ranks 169th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|288.1
|289.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|67.26%
|74.79%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.85
|31.8
|Par Breakers
|151
|21.75%
|19.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|16.55%
|12.82%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 35% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- As of now, Lipsky has collected 132 points, which ranks him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.897.
- Lipsky put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked ninth in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.298
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.220
|0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.041
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.723
|-2.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.760
|-1.453
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.