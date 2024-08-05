PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    After he finished 39th in this tournament in 2019, Daniel Berger has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, Aug. 8-11.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Berger's average finish has been 39th, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2019, he finished 39th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Berger's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/1/20193969-67-67-67-10
    8/16/2018MC70-71+1

    Berger's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Berger finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Berger has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, he finished 5 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Daniel Berger has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger is averaging -2.154 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Berger is averaging 0.731 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Berger .

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302, which ranks 41st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 119th, and his 69.3% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 27th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.403, while he ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.48%.
    • On the greens, Berger has registered a -0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 173rd on TOUR, while he ranks 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 30.04. He has broken par 24.03% of the time (95th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119295.9300.5
    Greens in Regulation %3068.48%64.35%
    Putts Per Round17330.0429.1
    Par Breakers9524.03%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance15217.03%19.91%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 18 tournaments).
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 44.4%.
    • Currently, Berger has 211 points, placing him 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.473 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.916. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.631, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.
    • Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3020.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4031.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0191.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.766-2.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.0410.731

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3968-68-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2866-69-72-69-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-70-73-69+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-66-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

