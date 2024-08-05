Daniel Berger betting profile: Wyndham Championship
After he finished 39th in this tournament in 2019, Daniel Berger has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Berger's average finish has been 39th, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2019, he finished 39th after posting a score of 10-under.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Berger's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/1/2019
|39
|69-67-67-67
|-10
|8/16/2018
|MC
|70-71
|+1
Berger's recent performances
- In his last five events, Berger finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Berger has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, he finished 5 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Daniel Berger has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Berger is averaging -2.154 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging 0.731 Strokes Gained: Total.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302, which ranks 41st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 119th, and his 69.3% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 27th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.403, while he ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.48%.
- On the greens, Berger has registered a -0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 173rd on TOUR, while he ranks 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 30.04. He has broken par 24.03% of the time (95th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|295.9
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|68.48%
|64.35%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|30.04
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|95
|24.03%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|17.03%
|19.91%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 18 tournaments).
- In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- Currently, Berger has 211 points, placing him 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.473 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.916. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.631, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.
- Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.302
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.403
|1.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.019
|1.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.766
|-2.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.041
|0.731
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
