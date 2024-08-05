Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Wyndham Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays a shot on the fourth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2021 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 16th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition his last time in competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Bezuidenhout has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In 2023, Bezuidenhout finished 51st (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|8/4/2022
|47
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|8/13/2020
|37
|71-64-69-68
|-8
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 0.386 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 2.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.104 (120th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.3 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout has a 0.327 mark (46th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 11th this season, while he averages 27.80 putts per round (fourth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|289.3
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|61.94%
|44.07%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.80
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.81%
|18.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|14.35%
|12.59%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Although Bezuidenhout has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- As of now, Bezuidenhout has accumulated 1370 points, which ranks him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540. He finished 23rd in that event.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976. He finished 13th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.332 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.511, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.104
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.327
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.188
|1.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.562
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.973
|2.118
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|16
|70-71-64-69
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.