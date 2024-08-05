Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540. He finished 23rd in that event.

Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976. He finished 13th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.332 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.511, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.