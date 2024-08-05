PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays a shot on the fourth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2021 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays a shot on the fourth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2021 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 16th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Bezuidenhout has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In 2023, Bezuidenhout finished 51st (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20235169-68-69-71-3
    8/4/20224766-70-68-70-6
    8/13/20203771-64-69-68-8

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging 0.386 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging 2.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.104 (120th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.3 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout has a 0.327 mark (46th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 11th this season, while he averages 27.80 putts per round (fourth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159289.3292.8
    Greens in Regulation %16461.94%44.07%
    Putts Per Round427.8029.2
    Par Breakers7524.81%18.15%
    Bogey Avoidance6814.35%12.59%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Although Bezuidenhout has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • As of now, Bezuidenhout has accumulated 1370 points, which ranks him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540. He finished 23rd in that event.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976. He finished 13th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.332 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.511, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.1040.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.327-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1881.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5620.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9732.118

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipW/D75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-70-68-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1670-71-64-69-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

