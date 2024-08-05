Chez Reavie betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Reavie has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Reavie has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -1.070 Strokes Gained: Putting.