Chez Reavie betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Chez Reavie looks to improve upon his 27th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Wyndham Championship, Reavie has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 40th.
- Reavie finished 27th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Reavie's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|8/4/2022
|47
|68-71-69-66
|-6
|8/12/2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|8/13/2020
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|8/1/2019
|48
|66-67-68-70
|-9
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Reavie has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -1.070 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Reavie is averaging -0.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.535 this season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.1 yards) ranks 167th, while his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie sports a 0.466 average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 155th this season, while he averages 29.43 putts per round (148th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|286.1
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|68.12%
|74.21%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.43
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|79
|24.76%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|15.22%
|11.90%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 42.1%.
- Currently, Reavie sits 157th in the FedExCup standings with 161 points.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.220. He finished 10th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725). That ranked 24th in the field.
- Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked 10th in the field.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.535
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.466
|1.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.255
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.408
|-1.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.223
|-0.537
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.