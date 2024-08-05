PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chez Reavie betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Chez Reavie looks to improve upon his 27th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the Wyndham Championship, Reavie has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 40th.
    • Reavie finished 27th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Reavie's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20232771-67-66-69-7
    8/4/20224768-71-69-66-6
    8/12/2021MC70-72+2
    8/13/2020MC68-70-2
    8/1/20194866-67-68-70-9

    Reavie's recent performances

    • Reavie has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Reavie has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -1.070 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Reavie is averaging -0.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Reavie .

    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.535 this season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.1 yards) ranks 167th, while his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie sports a 0.466 average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 155th this season, while he averages 29.43 putts per round (148th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167286.1289.2
    Greens in Regulation %4168.12%74.21%
    Putts Per Round14829.4330.1
    Par Breakers7924.76%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance9815.22%11.90%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 42.1%.
    • Currently, Reavie sits 157th in the FedExCup standings with 161 points.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.220. He finished 10th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725). That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.535-0.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4661.977
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.255-0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.408-1.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.223-0.537

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1068-62-69-70-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.