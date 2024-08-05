Chesson Hadley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271.

Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.826.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.