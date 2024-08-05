PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    When he takes the course Aug. 8-11, Chesson Hadley will look to improve upon his last performance in the Wyndham Championship. In 2023, he shot 6-under and finished 33rd at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Hadley's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 9-under, over his last seven appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Hadley last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 33rd with a score of 6-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Hadley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20233367-67-68-72-6
    8/4/2022869-66-70-64-11
    8/12/20211568-69-69-62-12
    8/13/20205165-69-70-70-6
    8/1/20195369-64-69-70-8
    8/16/20184568-68-69-67-8

    Hadley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hadley finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Hadley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Chesson Hadley has averaged 307.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley is averaging -0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 this season, which ranks 87th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.3 yards) ranks 70th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley sports a -0.110 average that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 38th on TOUR, while he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.02. He has broken par 24.88% of the time (72nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70301.3307.1
    Greens in Regulation %10065.70%65.74%
    Putts Per Round10229.0229.0
    Par Breakers7224.88%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12315.82%14.35%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times (42.1%).
    • Currently, Hadley has 227 points, ranking him 137th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271.
    • Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.826.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0540.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.110-0.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.086-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.3160.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.174-0.123

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3266-67-69-69-1324
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-66-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

