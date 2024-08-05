Chesson Hadley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
When he takes the course Aug. 8-11, Chesson Hadley will look to improve upon his last performance in the Wyndham Championship. In 2023, he shot 6-under and finished 33rd at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Hadley's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 9-under, over his last seven appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Hadley last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 33rd with a score of 6-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Hadley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|8/4/2022
|8
|69-66-70-64
|-11
|8/12/2021
|15
|68-69-69-62
|-12
|8/13/2020
|51
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|8/1/2019
|53
|69-64-69-70
|-8
|8/16/2018
|45
|68-68-69-67
|-8
Hadley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hadley finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Hadley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 32nd.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Chesson Hadley has averaged 307.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley is averaging -0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 this season, which ranks 87th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.3 yards) ranks 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley sports a -0.110 average that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 38th on TOUR, while he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.02. He has broken par 24.88% of the time (72nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|301.3
|307.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|65.70%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.02
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|72
|24.88%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.82%
|14.35%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times (42.1%).
- Currently, Hadley has 227 points, ranking him 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271.
- Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.826.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
- Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.054
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.110
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.086
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.316
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.174
|-0.123
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|24
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.