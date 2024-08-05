Chandler Phillips betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.446 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips posted his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.585.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.856, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished third in that event).