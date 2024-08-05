Chandler Phillips betting profile: Wyndham Championship
At the 3M Open, Chandler Phillips struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is looking for a better outcome in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Phillips is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Phillips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging 2.582 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 1.406 Strokes Gained: Total.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.178, which ranks 134th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.7 yards) ranks 133rd, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 55th on TOUR with a mark of 0.262.
- On the greens, Phillips has registered a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR, while he ranks 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.11. He has broken par 27.37% of the time (13th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|293.7
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|63.23%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.11
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|13
|27.37%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|14.24%
|12.85%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has played 19 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 68.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- With 410 points, Phillips currently sits 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.446 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips posted his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.585.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.856, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.178
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.262
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.062
|-1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.293
|2.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.315
|1.406
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.