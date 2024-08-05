PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    At the 3M Open, Chandler Phillips struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is looking for a better outcome in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Phillips is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Phillips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips is averaging 2.582 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 1.406 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Phillips .

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.178, which ranks 134th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.7 yards) ranks 133rd, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 55th on TOUR with a mark of 0.262.
    • On the greens, Phillips has registered a 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR, while he ranks 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.11. He has broken par 27.37% of the time (13th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133293.7290.0
    Greens in Regulation %15163.23%67.01%
    Putts Per Round1328.1128.4
    Par Breakers1327.37%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance5814.24%12.85%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips has played 19 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 68.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • With 410 points, Phillips currently sits 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.446 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips posted his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.585.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.856, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.1780.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.262-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.062-1.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2932.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.3151.406

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-66-70-68-65
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.