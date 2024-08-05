Chan Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
At the 3M Open, Chan Kim struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is aiming for better results in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Kim is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 20-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.549 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 (50th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.379.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 99th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|298.2
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|69.16%
|74.21%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.00
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|20
|27.01%
|27.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.74%
|9.52%
Kim's best finishes
- While Kim has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- As of now, Kim has accumulated 400 points, which ranks him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.938 (he finished 14th in that event).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 3.829 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.818. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.245
|1.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.379
|1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.253
|1.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.364
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.513
|3.549
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.