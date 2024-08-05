Chan Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.938 (he finished 14th in that event).

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 3.829 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.818. He finished 40th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.