6H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    At the 3M Open, Chan Kim struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is aiming for better results in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Kim is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 20-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.549 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 (50th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.379.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 99th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95298.2306.6
    Greens in Regulation %1969.16%74.21%
    Putts Per Round9929.0029.7
    Par Breakers2027.01%27.38%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.74%9.52%

    Kim's best finishes

    • While Kim has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • As of now, Kim has accumulated 400 points, which ranks him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.938 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 3.829 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.818. He finished 40th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.998, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2451.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3791.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2531.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.364-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5133.549

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-64-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1464-67-68-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-66-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-68-68-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1069-66-71-63-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

