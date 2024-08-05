Chad Ramey betting profile: Wyndham Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the 3M Open, Chad Ramey posted a 24th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wyndham Championship aiming for better results.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Ramey has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Ramey last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Ramey's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|72-68
|E
|8/4/2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 31st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Ramey has an average of 0.911 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of 1.962 in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.103 ranks 119th on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey sports a -0.386 mark (149th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (81st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|293.0
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|65.92%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.88
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|38
|26.18%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|16.45%
|12.85%
Ramey's best finishes
- Although Ramey has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- As of now, Ramey has collected 361 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.314 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 5.096. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey put up his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.905, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.103
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.386
|1.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.055
|-0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.370
|0.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.174
|1.962
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.