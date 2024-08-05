Chad Ramey betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.314 (he missed the cut in that event).

Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 5.096. In that tournament, he finished 45th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey put up his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.905, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 35th.