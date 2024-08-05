PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the 3M Open, Chad Ramey posted a 24th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wyndham Championship aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Ramey has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Ramey last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Ramey's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC72-68E
    8/4/2022MC70-71+1

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 31st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.911 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of 1.962 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.103 ranks 119th on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey sports a -0.386 mark (149th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (81st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance141293.0295.5
    Greens in Regulation %9565.92%73.96%
    Putts Per Round8128.8830.3
    Par Breakers3826.18%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance13916.45%12.85%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Although Ramey has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • As of now, Ramey has collected 361 points, which ranks him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.314 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 5.096. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey put up his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.905, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 35th.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.103-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.3861.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.055-0.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3700.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.1741.962

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.