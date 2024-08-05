Carson Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 4.016 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 71st in that event.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.690. In that tournament, he finished 54th.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.