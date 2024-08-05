PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young looks for a better result in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after he took 67th shooting 1-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Young at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Young finished 67th (with a score of 1-over) in his lone appearance at the Wyndham Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Young's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20236772-64-73-72+1

    Young's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Young has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Young has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Young is averaging 0.789 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 2.117 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.357, which ranks 31st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranks 121st, and his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranks 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 80th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.126. Additionally, he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.96%.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 83rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 130th. He has broken par 26.29% of the time (36th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121295.6305.9
    Greens in Regulation %4467.96%76.04%
    Putts Per Round13029.2130.0
    Par Breakers3626.29%27.43%
    Bogey Avoidance12915.97%12.85%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 11 times (55%).
    • As of now, Young has accumulated 346 points, which ranks him 109th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 4.016 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 71st in that event.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.690. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3572.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1260.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.326-1.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0730.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2302.117

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.