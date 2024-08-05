Carson Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young looks for a better result in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after he took 67th shooting 1-over in this tournament in 2023.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Young finished 67th (with a score of 1-over) in his lone appearance at the Wyndham Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Young's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Young has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Young has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Young is averaging 0.789 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 2.117 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.357, which ranks 31st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranks 121st, and his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 80th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.126. Additionally, he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.96%.
- On the greens, Young's 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 83rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 130th. He has broken par 26.29% of the time (36th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|295.6
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|67.96%
|76.04%
|Putts Per Round
|130
|29.21
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|36
|26.29%
|27.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|15.97%
|12.85%
Young's best finishes
- Young has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 11 times (55%).
- As of now, Young has accumulated 346 points, which ranks him 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 4.016 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 71st in that event.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.690. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.357
|2.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.126
|0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.326
|-1.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.073
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.230
|2.117
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.