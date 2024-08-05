PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Carl Yuan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Carl Yuan of China hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

    Carl Yuan enters the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 coming off a 56th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Yuan finished 73rd (with a score of 6-over) in his only appearance at the Wyndham Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Yuan's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20237369-67-73-77+6

    Yuan's recent performances

    • Yuan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Carl Yuan has averaged 313.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yuan has an average of -2.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -2.911 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.365 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.9 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 127th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.169. Additionally, he ranks 161st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
    • On the greens, Yuan's -0.774 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, while he averages 28.77 putts per round (66th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15309.9313.5
    Greens in Regulation %16162.50%50.00%
    Putts Per Round6628.7730.9
    Par Breakers7324.87%21.79%
    Bogey Avoidance16818.81%17.52%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • While Yuan hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 35% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • With 273 points, Yuan currently ranks 126th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yuan put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 4.086. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Yuan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 5.390. In that event, he finished 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.675 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
    • Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3651.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.1690.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green96-0.008-1.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.774-2.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.586-2.911

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6872-69-77-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2068-71-69-69-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5670-72-78-72+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

