Carl Yuan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Yuan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.

Carl Yuan has averaged 313.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Yuan has an average of -2.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.