Carl Yuan betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Carl Yuan of China hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Carl Yuan enters the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 coming off a 56th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition in his most recent tournament.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Yuan finished 73rd (with a score of 6-over) in his only appearance at the Wyndham Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Yuan's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
Yuan's recent performances
- Yuan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Carl Yuan has averaged 313.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan has an average of -2.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -2.911 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.365 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.9 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 127th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.169. Additionally, he ranks 161st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.774 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, while he averages 28.77 putts per round (66th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|309.9
|313.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|62.50%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.77
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|73
|24.87%
|21.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|18.81%
|17.52%
Yuan's best finishes
- While Yuan hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 35% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- With 273 points, Yuan currently ranks 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yuan put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 4.086. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Yuan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 5.390. In that event, he finished 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.675 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked fourth in the field.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.365
|1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.169
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|-0.008
|-1.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.774
|-2.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.586
|-2.911
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.