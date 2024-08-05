Camilo Villegas betting profile: Wyndham Championship
In his most recent competition at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, Camilo Villegas concluded the weekend at 9-over, good for a 57th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 aiming for better results.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Wyndham Championship, Villegas has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Villegas' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|8/12/2021
|46
|68-67-71-67
|-7
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 9-over in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 283.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -2.772 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Villegas is averaging -3.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.063 this season, which ranks 174th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.5 yards) ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas sports a -0.368 average that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR, while he ranks 167th with a putts-per-round average of 29.84. He has broken par 23.87% of the time (103rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|282.5
|283.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|64.26%
|48.15%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.84
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|103
|23.87%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|20.72%
|16.67%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 18 tournaments).
- In those 18 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 27.8%.
- As of now, Villegas has accumulated 45 points, which ranks him 194th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.489 mark ranked in the field.
- Villegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.228.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas put up his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-1.063
|-1.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.368
|1.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.099
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.616
|-2.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-2.146
|-3.578
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.