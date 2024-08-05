Camilo Villegas betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five tournaments, Villegas has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 9-over in his only made cut over his last five events.

Camilo Villegas has averaged 283.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -2.772 Strokes Gained: Putting.