Cameron Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Cameron Young hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 31st-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In the past five years, this is Young's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 313.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of -2.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 1.836 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.427 this season (20th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 31st, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 52nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.288. Additionally, he ranks 75th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.43%.
- On the greens, Young's -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd. He has broken par 23.43% of the time (115th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|307.1
|313.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|66.43%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.75
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|115
|23.43%
|18.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|14.25%
|15.28%
Young's best finishes
- Young hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- As of now, Young has compiled 1190 points, which ranks him 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.055.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.757 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he produced a 3.097 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.214, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.427
|2.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.288
|0.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.063
|1.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.224
|-2.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.428
|1.836
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.