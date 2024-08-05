PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Cameron Young hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 31st-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Young at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Young's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 313.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of -2.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 1.836 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.427 this season (20th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 31st, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 52nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.288. Additionally, he ranks 75th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.43%.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd. He has broken par 23.43% of the time (115th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance31307.1313.5
    Greens in Regulation %7566.43%65.00%
    Putts Per Round6228.7529.4
    Par Breakers11523.43%18.61%
    Bogey Avoidance5914.25%15.28%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • As of now, Young has compiled 1190 points, which ranks him 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.055.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.757 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he produced a 3.097 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.214, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4272.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2880.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.0631.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.224-2.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4281.836

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5076-72-76-77+1313
    June 13-16U.S. Open6773-72-75-74+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship972-66-59-66-17174
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic667-66-67-73-1589
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-71-73+629

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

