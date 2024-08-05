Cameron Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.055.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.757 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he produced a 3.097 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.214, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that event.