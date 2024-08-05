PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the 3M Open, Cameron Champ posted a 12th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wyndham Championship looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Champ at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Champ has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • In 2023, Champ failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Champ's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC73-70+3
    8/4/2022MC71-71+2
    8/1/2019MC71-76+7

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Champ has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 327.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 0.943 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Champ is averaging 0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.882 (third) this season, while his average driving distance of 320.1 yards ranks first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 174th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.912. Additionally, he ranks 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.37%.
    • On the greens, Champ's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, while he averages 29.42 putts per round (147th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance1320.1327.3
    Greens in Regulation %7966.37%69.44%
    Putts Per Round14729.4230.4
    Par Breakers10423.83%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance13216.08%14.35%

    Champ's best finishes

    • Champ, who has participated in 17 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Currently, Champ has 131 points, ranking him 164th in the FedExCup standings.

    Champ's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.366.
    • Champ put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking 45th in the field at 0.498. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.925, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.8822.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.912-2.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.560-0.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4360.943
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.1540.122

    Champ's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1459-78-65E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-68-68-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    July 25-283M Open1269-70-71-63-1156

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

