Cameron Champ betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.366.

Champ put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking 45th in the field at 0.498. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.925, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.