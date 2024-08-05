Cameron Champ betting profile: Wyndham Championship
In his last tournament at the 3M Open, Cameron Champ posted a 12th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wyndham Championship looking to improve on that finish.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Champ has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- In 2023, Champ failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Champ's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|8/4/2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|8/1/2019
|MC
|71-76
|+7
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Champ has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Champ has averaged 327.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 0.943 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Champ is averaging 0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.882 (third) this season, while his average driving distance of 320.1 yards ranks first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ ranks 174th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.912. Additionally, he ranks 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.37%.
- On the greens, Champ's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, while he averages 29.42 putts per round (147th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|320.1
|327.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|66.37%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.42
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|104
|23.83%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|16.08%
|14.35%
Champ's best finishes
- Champ, who has participated in 17 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Currently, Champ has 131 points, ranking him 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.366.
- Champ put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking 45th in the field at 0.498. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.643 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.925, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked 12th in the field.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.882
|2.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.912
|-2.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.560
|-0.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.436
|0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.154
|0.122
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|59-78-65
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-70-71-63
|-11
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
