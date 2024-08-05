Cam Davis betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Davis produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.275. In that event, he finished 19th.

Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 20th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis posted his best mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 4.229. In that tournament, he finished 26th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.