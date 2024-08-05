Cam Davis betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Cam Davis shot 12-under and placed seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Davis has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 13-under.
- Davis finished seventh (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Davis' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|8/13/2020
|15
|71-65-65-65
|-14
|8/1/2019
|22
|66-67-69-65
|-13
Davis' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Davis has finished first once.
- Davis has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Davis has an average of 3.356 in his past five tournaments.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076 this season, which ranks 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis owns a -0.001 average that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis' -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 137th on TOUR this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 81st. He has broken par 23.42% of the time (117th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|300.3
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|63.76%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.88
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.42%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|15.04%
|12.35%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win .
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Currently, Davis has 1051 points, ranking him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Davis produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.275. In that event, he finished 19th.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis posted his best mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 4.229. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.076
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.001
|0.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.035
|2.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.252
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.294
|3.356
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-65-72
|-10
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.