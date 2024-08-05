PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cam Davis betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Cam Davis shot 12-under and placed seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Davis has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • Davis finished seventh (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Davis' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023768-67-67-66-12
    8/13/20201571-65-65-65-14
    8/1/20192266-67-69-65-13

    Davis' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Davis has finished first once.
    • Davis has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Davis has an average of 3.356 in his past five tournaments.
    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076 this season, which ranks 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis owns a -0.001 average that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis' -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 137th on TOUR this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 81st. He has broken par 23.42% of the time (117th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77300.3305.9
    Greens in Regulation %14163.76%68.52%
    Putts Per Round8128.8829.0
    Par Breakers11723.42%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance8815.04%12.35%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win .
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Currently, Davis has 1051 points, ranking him 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Davis produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.275. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis posted his best mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 4.229. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0760.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0010.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0352.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.252-0.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.2943.356

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4865-71-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic168-66-66-70-18500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-66-66-70-1029
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-65-72-1043

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

