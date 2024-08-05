PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Callum Tarren betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Callum Tarren enters play in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, seeking better results Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Tarren's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Tarren last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Tarren's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC68-72E
    8/4/20222770-69-69-64-8

    Tarren's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 39th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Tarren has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • Callum Tarren has averaged 311.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren is averaging -3.147 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren is averaging -2.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tarren .

    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.153 this season (126th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 26th, while his 52.4% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 135th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.274, while he ranks 138th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 167th this season, while he averages 29.83 putts per round (165th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26308.2311.2
    Greens in Regulation %13863.89%72.62%
    Putts Per Round16529.8331.4
    Par Breakers10723.73%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance17019.10%16.27%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren has played 20 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times (35%).
    • Currently, Tarren has 89 points, ranking him 180th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160.
    • Tarren produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 25th in the field at 2.083. In that tournament, he finished 70th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.344.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.
    • Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.1530.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.2740.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.1750.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.578-3.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.180-2.100

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7067-74-72-76+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-69-71-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2168-67-68-69-1625
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

