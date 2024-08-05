Callum Tarren betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Callum Tarren enters play in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, seeking better results Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Tarren's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Tarren last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Tarren's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|68-72
|E
|8/4/2022
|27
|70-69-69-64
|-8
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 39th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tarren has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- Callum Tarren has averaged 311.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren is averaging -3.147 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren is averaging -2.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.153 this season (126th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 26th, while his 52.4% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 135th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.274, while he ranks 138th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 167th this season, while he averages 29.83 putts per round (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|308.2
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|138
|63.89%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.83
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|107
|23.73%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|19.10%
|16.27%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren has played 20 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times (35%).
- Currently, Tarren has 89 points, ranking him 180th in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160.
- Tarren produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 25th in the field at 2.083. In that tournament, he finished 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.344.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.
- Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.153
|0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.274
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.175
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.578
|-3.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.180
|-2.100
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|67-74-72-76
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.