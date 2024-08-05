Callum Tarren betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 39th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Tarren has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.

Callum Tarren has averaged 311.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Tarren is averaging -3.147 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.