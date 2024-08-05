Bud Cauley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Bud Cauley placed 15th in the Wyndham Championship in 2020, shooting a 14-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Cauley has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In 2020, Cauley finished 15th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Cauley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/13/2020
|15
|66-68-67-65
|-14
|8/1/2019
|22
|65-66-69-67
|-13
Cauley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Cauley has an average finish of 57th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Cauley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Bud Cauley has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cauley has an average of -1.304 in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.7
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.63%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.12
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.10%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.09%
|12.30%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.304
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.