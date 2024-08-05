PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Bud Cauley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Bud Cauley placed 15th in the Wyndham Championship in 2020, shooting a 14-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Cauley has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In 2020, Cauley finished 15th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Cauley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/13/20201566-68-67-65-14
    8/1/20192265-66-69-67-13

    Cauley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Cauley has an average finish of 57th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Cauley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Bud Cauley has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cauley has an average of -1.304 in his past five tournaments.
    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-295.7299.9
    Greens in Regulation %-68.63%69.05%
    Putts Per Round-29.1229.3
    Par Breakers-20.10%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.09%12.30%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's best finishes

    • Cauley has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.304

    Cauley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6569-68-70-75-24
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-65-74-69-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-71-68-69-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3974-71-69-72-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-67-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5272-65-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-72-68-71-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

