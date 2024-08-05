Brice Garnett betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Brice Garnett enters the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 coming off a 33rd-place finish in the 3M Open in his last tournament.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Garnett's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 12-under, over his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Garnett missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Garnett's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|8/4/2022
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|8/12/2021
|51
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|8/13/2020
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|8/1/2019
|6
|64-64-66-70
|-16
|8/16/2018
|20
|65-68-69-65
|-13
Garnett's recent performances
- In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 34th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.390 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.843 Strokes Gained: Total.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.8
|286.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.10%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.09
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.78%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.73%
|17.86%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win .
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.843
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|73-66-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.