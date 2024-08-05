Brice Garnett betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 34th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.390 Strokes Gained: Putting.