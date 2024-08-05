PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brice Garnett betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Brice Garnett enters the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 coming off a 33rd-place finish in the 3M Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Garnett's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 12-under, over his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Garnett missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Garnett's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC71-72+3
    8/4/2022MC67-74+1
    8/12/20215169-68-68-69-6
    8/13/2020MC69-72+1
    8/1/2019664-64-66-70-16
    8/16/20182065-68-69-65-13

    Garnett's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Garnett has an average finish of 34th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.390 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.843 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.8286.7
    Greens in Regulation %-70.10%68.65%
    Putts Per Round-29.0929.7
    Par Breakers-27.78%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.73%17.86%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win .
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.843

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5273-66-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3468-69-70-65-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 25-283M Open3371-69-66-70-822

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

