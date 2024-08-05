PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brian Harman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Brian Harman placed 71st in the Wyndham Championship in 2022, shooting a 2-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Harman has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2022, he finished 71st after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Harman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/4/20227167-69-73-69-2
    8/12/2021MC69-70-1
    8/13/20202765-71-67-67-10
    8/1/2019667-65-66-66-16

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Harman is averaging 0.021 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 4.955 in his past five tournaments.
    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 this season (89th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 147th, while his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 38th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.350. Additionally, he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.34%.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 31st on TOUR this season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranks 20th. He has broken par 22.07% of the time (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147291.9296.4
    Greens in Regulation %11165.34%65.56%
    Putts Per Round2028.3829.2
    Par Breakers14222.07%19.72%
    Bogey Avoidance2213.07%13.89%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times (89.5%).
    • Harman, who has 1409 points, currently sits 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 9.009 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best mark this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 2.883 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.675, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0481.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3501.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.1901.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3570.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9464.955

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship967-69-65-62-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-67-69-66-1139
    July 18-20The Open Championship6073-73-72-77+118

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

