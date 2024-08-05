Brian Harman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129 (he finished ninth in that event).

Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 9.009 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best mark this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 2.883 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.675, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.