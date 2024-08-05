Brian Harman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Brian Harman placed 71st in the Wyndham Championship in 2022, shooting a 2-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Harman has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2022, he finished 71st after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Harman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|71
|67-69-73-69
|-2
|8/12/2021
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|8/13/2020
|27
|65-71-67-67
|-10
|8/1/2019
|6
|67-65-66-66
|-16
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Harman is averaging 0.021 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 4.955 in his past five tournaments.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 this season (89th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 147th, while his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 38th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.350. Additionally, he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.34%.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 31st on TOUR this season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranks 20th. He has broken par 22.07% of the time (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|291.9
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|65.34%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.38
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|142
|22.07%
|19.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|13.07%
|13.89%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times (89.5%).
- Harman, who has 1409 points, currently sits 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.129 (he finished ninth in that event).
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 9.009 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best mark this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 2.883 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.675, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.048
|1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.350
|1.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.190
|1.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.357
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.946
|4.955
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
