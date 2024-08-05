Brendon Todd betting profile: Wyndham Championship
When he takes the course Aug. 8-11, Brendon Todd will aim to build upon his last performance in the Wyndham Championship. In 2023, he shot 12-under and placed seventh at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Todd's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 11-under, over his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- In Todd's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Todd's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|8/4/2022
|36
|68-71-67-67
|-7
|8/12/2021
|10
|69-67-65-66
|-13
|8/13/2020
|MC
|68-70
|-2
Todd's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Todd has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Brendon Todd has averaged 282.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of 2.871 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Todd is averaging 2.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.490 ranks 162nd on TOUR this season, and his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 129th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.175, while he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.70%.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 34th this season, and his 28.39 putts-per-round average ranks 21st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|278.9
|282.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|63.70%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.39
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.81%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|14.59%
|12.96%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 81% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- As of now, Todd has accumulated 668 points, which ranks him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.497. He finished 50th in that event.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.490
|-1.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.175
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.317
|1.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.330
|2.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.018
|2.482
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-65-69-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-69-71-68
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
