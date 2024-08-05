Brendon Todd betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.497. He finished 50th in that event.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.