PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    When he takes the course Aug. 8-11, Brendon Todd will aim to build upon his last performance in the Wyndham Championship. In 2023, he shot 12-under and placed seventh at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Latest odds for Todd at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Todd's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 11-under, over his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • In Todd's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Todd's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023767-63-70-68-12
    8/4/20223668-71-67-67-7
    8/12/20211069-67-65-66-13
    8/13/2020MC68-70-2

    Todd's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Todd has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Brendon Todd has averaged 282.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd has an average of 2.871 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd is averaging 2.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.490 ranks 162nd on TOUR this season, and his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 129th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.175, while he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.70%.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 34th this season, and his 28.39 putts-per-round average ranks 21st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance175278.9282.5
    Greens in Regulation %14263.70%73.15%
    Putts Per Round2128.3929.2
    Par Breakers16120.81%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance7614.59%12.96%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 81% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • As of now, Todd has accumulated 668 points, which ranks him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.497. He finished 50th in that event.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.490-1.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.175-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.3171.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3302.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0182.482

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-65-69-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-69-71-68-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-70-74+629

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.