Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Betting Profile

    Brandt Snedeker seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He placed 45th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Snedeker has played the Wyndham Championship five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In 2023, Snedeker finished 45th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20234570-67-70-69-4
    8/12/2021MC69-75+4
    8/13/20204270-67-65-71-7
    8/1/20193964-70-68-68-10
    8/16/2018159-67-68-65-21

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Snedeker has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Brandt Snedeker has averaged 280.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging -3.071 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.567 this season, which ranks 166th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.3 yards) ranks 171st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 172nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.879, while he ranks 162nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.25%.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.39, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance171282.3280.0
    Greens in Regulation %16262.25%65.28%
    Putts Per Round14429.3928.9
    Par Breakers16220.71%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance16919.07%14.35%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 20 tournaments).
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Snedeker sits 208th in the FedExCup standings with 20 points.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.245. He finished 48th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.338). That ranked in the field.
    • Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 48th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 48th.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.567-1.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.879-1.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.1040.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.184-0.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.734-3.071

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6568-68-74-74-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5270-69-66-71-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D66-70-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5368-68-69-73-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

