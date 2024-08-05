Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five tournaments, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Snedeker has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Brandt Snedeker has averaged 280.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Snedeker has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.