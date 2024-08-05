6H AGO
Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Brandt Snedeker seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He placed 45th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2023.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Snedeker has played the Wyndham Championship five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 11-under.
- In 2023, Snedeker finished 45th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Snedeker's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|8/12/2021
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|8/13/2020
|42
|70-67-65-71
|-7
|8/1/2019
|39
|64-70-68-68
|-10
|8/16/2018
|1
|59-67-68-65
|-21
Snedeker's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Snedeker has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Brandt Snedeker has averaged 280.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging -3.071 Strokes Gained: Total.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.567 this season, which ranks 166th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.3 yards) ranks 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 172nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.879, while he ranks 162nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.25%.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.39, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|282.3
|280.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|62.25%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.39
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|162
|20.71%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|19.07%
|14.35%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 20 tournaments).
- In those 20 events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Snedeker sits 208th in the FedExCup standings with 20 points.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535. He missed the cut in that event.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.245. He finished 48th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.338). That ranked in the field.
- Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 48th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 48th.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.567
|-1.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.879
|-1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.104
|0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.184
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.734
|-3.071
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|68-68-69-73
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
