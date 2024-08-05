Braden Shattuck betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Braden Shattuck hits the course in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Shattuck is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Shattuck's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Shattuck finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Shattuck hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 72nd.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -1 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Braden Shattuck has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shattuck is averaging 3.140 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Shattuck is averaging -6.774 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shattuck's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.4
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|53.17%
|52.31%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.64
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|17.13%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shattuck's best finishes
- Shattuck has participated in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time (16.7%).
Shattuck's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-6.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|3.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.774
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shattuck's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-70-68-74
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shattuck as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
