Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Hale has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Hale has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five starts.

Hale has an average of 1.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.