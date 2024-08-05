Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
At the 3M Open, Blaine Hale, Jr. struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is aiming for better results in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Hale is playing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Hale's recent performances
- Hale has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hale has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Hale has an average of 1.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hale is averaging 0.920 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hale's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.3
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.78%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.20
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.07%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.93%
|13.54%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's best finishes
- Hale has participated in 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut two times (13.3%).
Hale's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.920
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-79
|+15
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|83-69
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-71-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-66-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.