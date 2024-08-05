Billy Horschel betting profile: Wyndham Championship
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Billy Horschel of the United States tees off on the seventh hole during day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 21, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a second-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Horschel has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 13-under.
- In 2023, Horschel finished fourth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Horschel's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|8/4/2022
|27
|67-69-68-68
|-8
|8/13/2020
|2
|66-64-65-65
|-20
|8/1/2019
|6
|68-67-65-64
|-16
|8/16/2018
|11
|66-68-67-65
|-14
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of -0.082 in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.170 this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 120th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.113. Additionally, he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.65%.
- On the greens, Horschel's 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, while he averages 28.50 putts per round (33rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|297.5
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|65.65%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.50
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.70%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|13.06%
|14.20%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- As of now, Horschel has collected 1312 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650.
- Horschel produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.533 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 41st in that event).
- Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.170
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.113
|-1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.144
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.551
|0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.752
|-0.082
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|64-71-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.