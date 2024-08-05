PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Billy Horschel of the United States tees off on the seventh hole during day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 21, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a second-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Horschel has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • In 2023, Horschel finished fourth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Horschel's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023467-62-63-72-16
    8/4/20222767-69-68-68-8
    8/13/2020266-64-65-65-20
    8/1/2019668-67-65-64-16
    8/16/20181166-68-67-65-14

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of -0.082 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.170 this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 120th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.113. Additionally, he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.65%.
    • On the greens, Horschel's 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, while he averages 28.50 putts per round (33rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104297.5296.5
    Greens in Regulation %10265.65%63.27%
    Putts Per Round3328.5028.8
    Par Breakers10823.70%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance2113.06%14.20%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • As of now, Horschel has collected 1312 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650.
    • Horschel produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.533 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 41st in that event).
    • Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.170-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.113-1.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1440.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5510.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.752-0.082

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1464-71-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship272-68-69-68-7375

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

