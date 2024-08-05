Billy Horschel betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Horschel has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five events.

Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting.