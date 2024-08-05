Bill Haas betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Haas has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Haas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Bill Haas has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Haas is averaging 1.160 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.