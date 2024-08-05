Bill Haas betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Bill Haas enters play in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, looking for better results Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Haas' average finish has been 58th, and his average score 6-under, over his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Haas last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Haas' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|8/12/2021
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|8/13/2020
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|8/1/2019
|53
|66-68-69-69
|-8
|8/16/2018
|45
|69-68-68-67
|-8
Haas' recent performances
- Haas has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Haas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Bill Haas has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Haas is averaging 1.160 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Haas has an average of -1.916 in his past five tournaments.
Haas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.3
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.89%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.10
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.28%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.56%
|12.85%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' best finishes
- Haas has participated in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 37.5%.
Haas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.916
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|69-65-69-73
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|69-68-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|68-67-75-72
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.