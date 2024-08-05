PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ben Taylor betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Taylor betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Ben Taylor hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Taylor has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Taylor last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Taylor's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC72-69+1
    8/12/20212468-68-65-68-11
    8/13/2020MC74-74+8

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Ben Taylor has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 2.403 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.549 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.631 this season (169th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 80th, while his 49.6% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 173rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.882.
    • On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 83rd on TOUR, while he ranks 93rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (140th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance80300.0304.6
    Greens in Regulation %17460.56%67.46%
    Putts Per Round9328.9528.1
    Par Breakers14022.22%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance17219.31%11.90%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 21.1%.
    • Taylor, who has 73 points, currently sits 185th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.339. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.142. He finished 46th in that tournament.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.866, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.631-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.882-1.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0360.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0732.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.4030.549

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-153
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-76+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-76+10--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4669-66-70-69-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship668-68-67-65-2053
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.