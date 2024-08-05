Ben Taylor betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Ben Taylor hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Taylor has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Taylor last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Taylor's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|8/12/2021
|24
|68-68-65-68
|-11
|8/13/2020
|MC
|74-74
|+8
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those two times he's made the cut.
- Ben Taylor has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 2.403 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.549 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.631 this season (169th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 80th, while his 49.6% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 173rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.882.
- On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 83rd on TOUR, while he ranks 93rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (140th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|300.0
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|60.56%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.95
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.22%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|19.31%
|11.90%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 21.1%.
- Taylor, who has 73 points, currently sits 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.339. He finished sixth in that event.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.142. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.866, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.631
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.882
|-1.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.036
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.073
|2.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.403
|0.549
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-15
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|69-66-70-69
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|68-68-67-65
|-20
|53
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.