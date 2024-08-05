Ben Taylor betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.339. He finished sixth in that event.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.142. He finished 46th in that tournament.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.866, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.