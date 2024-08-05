Ben Silverman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.741.

Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.458 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817. He finished 18th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.924, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that event.