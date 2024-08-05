PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman will compete Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his last tournament he took 53rd in the 3M Open, shooting 4-under at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over Silverman's last two trips to the the Wyndham Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2019, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Silverman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/1/2019MC72-67-1
    8/16/2018MC71-69E

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has an average of 2.763 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Silverman has an average of 4.594 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Silverman .

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.050 ranks 88th on TOUR this season, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman owns a 0.086 mark (90th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Silverman's 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd. He has broken par 24.13% of the time (94th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146292.2299.0
    Greens in Regulation %2768.66%71.11%
    Putts Per Round6228.7528.5
    Par Breakers9424.13%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance411.98%11.94%

    Silverman's best finishes

    • Silverman has played 20 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times (70%).
    • Silverman, who has 373 points, currently sits 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.741.
    • Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.458 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.924, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 18th.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.050-0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0862.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1150.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5432.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7934.594

    Silverman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1867-68-64-70-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-72-75-71-15
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-68-63-72-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-71-66-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-67-72-68-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3670-68-69-70-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8171-72-79-73+72
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-71-65-70-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3269-73-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-71-70-68-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1767-70-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1866-68-67-65-1848
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-67-72-1414
    July 25-283M Open5368-68-71-73-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.