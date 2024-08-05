Ben Silverman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman will compete Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his last tournament he took 53rd in the 3M Open, shooting 4-under at TPC Twin Cities.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over Silverman's last two trips to the the Wyndham Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2019, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Silverman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/1/2019
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|8/16/2018
|MC
|71-69
|E
Silverman's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average of 2.763 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Silverman has an average of 4.594 in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.050 ranks 88th on TOUR this season, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman owns a 0.086 mark (90th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 14th on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd. He has broken par 24.13% of the time (94th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|292.2
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|68.66%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.75
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|94
|24.13%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.98%
|11.94%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman has played 20 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times (70%).
- Silverman, who has 373 points, currently sits 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.741.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.458 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.924, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 18th.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.050
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.086
|2.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.115
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.543
|2.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.793
|4.594
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
|48
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.