Ben Kohles betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He took 54th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2022.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Kohles has played the Wyndham Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 54th, posting a score of 5-under.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Kohles' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|54
|65-70-71-69
|-5
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kohles has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Ben Kohles has averaged 291.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has an average of 1.812 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of 2.387 in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.008, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.8 yards) ranks 163rd, and his 71.9% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 117th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.092. Additionally, he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.33%.
- On the greens, Kohles' 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, while he averages 29.19 putts per round (127th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|287.8
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|67.33%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.19
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|96
|24.01%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|15.35%
|12.50%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
- With 531 points, Kohles currently ranks 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.251. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.200, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.008
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.092
|0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.332
|-0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.114
|1.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.318
|2.387
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.