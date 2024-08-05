Ben Kohles betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.251. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that tournament.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.200, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.