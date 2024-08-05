PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He took 54th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2022.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Kohles has played the Wyndham Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 54th, posting a score of 5-under.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kohles' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/4/20225465-70-71-69-5

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kohles has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Ben Kohles has averaged 291.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has an average of 1.812 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of 2.387 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.008, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.8 yards) ranks 163rd, and his 71.9% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 117th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.092. Additionally, he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.33%.
    • On the greens, Kohles' 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, while he averages 29.19 putts per round (127th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance163287.8291.7
    Greens in Regulation %5267.33%73.61%
    Putts Per Round12729.1929.5
    Par Breakers9624.01%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance10715.35%12.50%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
    • With 531 points, Kohles currently ranks 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.251. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.200, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0080.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.0920.943
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.332-0.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.1141.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.3182.387

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.