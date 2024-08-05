Ben Griffin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565.

Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.268.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.