6H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the 3M Open, Ben Griffin struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is looking for better results in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Griffin's average finish has been fourth, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Griffin missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Griffin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC70-73+3
    8/4/2022469-69-64-64-14

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.251 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Griffin is averaging 4.576 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 this season (132nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 125th, while his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.261 average that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has registered a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 42nd on TOUR, while he ranks 47th with a putts-per-round average of 28.65. He has broken par 23.91% of the time (100th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125295.0297.5
    Greens in Regulation %6366.95%75.00%
    Putts Per Round4728.6530.4
    Par Breakers10023.91%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance912.52%11.46%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has played 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • As of now, Griffin has accumulated 787 points, which ranks him 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565.
    • Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.268.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.169-0.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2612.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2141.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2991.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6054.576

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
