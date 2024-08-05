Ben Griffin betting profile: Wyndham Championship
At the 3M Open, Ben Griffin struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is looking for better results in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Griffin's average finish has been fourth, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Griffin missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Griffin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|8/4/2022
|4
|69-69-64-64
|-14
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.251 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Griffin is averaging 4.576 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 this season (132nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 125th, while his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.261 average that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has registered a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 42nd on TOUR, while he ranks 47th with a putts-per-round average of 28.65. He has broken par 23.91% of the time (100th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|295.0
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|66.95%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|47
|28.65
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|100
|23.91%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.52%
|11.46%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has played 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- As of now, Griffin has accumulated 787 points, which ranks him 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565.
- Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.268.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.169
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.261
|2.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.214
|1.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.299
|1.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.605
|4.576
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.