Beau Hossler betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Beau Hossler looks to perform better in the 2024 Wyndham Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Hossler at the Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Wyndham Championship, Hossler has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 65th.
- In 2023, Hossler failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Hossler's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|8/12/2021
|65
|68-69-68-74
|-1
|8/13/2020
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|8/1/2019
|MC
|69-71
|E
Hossler's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hossler has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has an average of 1.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 0.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.013, which ranks 103rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 97th, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 161st on TOUR with a mark of -0.462.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranks 48th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|298.1
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|66.57%
|68.75%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.66
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.95%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.56%
|12.85%
Hossler's best finishes
- Although Hossler hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 65%.
- Currently, Hossler has 469 points, placing him 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.307.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 4.251 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.264.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.013
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.462
|-1.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.319
|1.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.473
|1.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.316
|0.503
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
