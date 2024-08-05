PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Beau Hossler looks to perform better in the 2024 Wyndham Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Wyndham Championship, Hossler has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 65th.
    • In 2023, Hossler failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Hossler's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC77-67+4
    8/12/20216568-69-68-74-1
    8/13/2020MC70-68-2
    8/1/2019MC69-71E

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hossler has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has an average of 1.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler is averaging 0.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.013, which ranks 103rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 97th, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 161st on TOUR with a mark of -0.462.
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranks 48th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97298.1300.8
    Greens in Regulation %7166.57%68.75%
    Putts Per Round4828.6629.0
    Par Breakers6724.95%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.56%12.85%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Although Hossler hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 65%.
    • Currently, Hossler has 469 points, placing him 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.307.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 4.251 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.264.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.013-0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.462-1.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.3191.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4731.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3160.503

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-67-68-76-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-77+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

