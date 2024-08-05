Beau Hossler betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.307.

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 4.251 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 31st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.264.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.