Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983. He finished 17th in that event.

Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230 (he finished 38th in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.