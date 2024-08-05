PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Austin Eckroat looks to show better in the 2024 Wyndham Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Eckroat has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Eckroat missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Eckroat's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC71-71+2
    8/12/20213768-69-70-65-8

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Eckroat has an average finish of 56th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -1.999 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Eckroat is averaging -2.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.355 (33rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat sports a 0.424 average that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR, while he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82. He has broken par 23.91% of the time (100th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95298.2304.7
    Greens in Regulation %14363.64%60.42%
    Putts Per Round7428.8228.8
    Par Breakers10023.91%14.93%
    Bogey Avoidance12615.91%16.67%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has participated in 21 tournaments this season, collecting one win .
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 76.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Currently, Eckroat has 969 points, ranking him 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3551.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4240.884
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.277-2.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.206-1.999
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.279-2.059

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.