Austin Eckroat betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Austin Eckroat looks to show better in the 2024 Wyndham Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Eckroat at the Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Eckroat has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Eckroat missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Eckroat's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|8/12/2021
|37
|68-69-70-65
|-8
Eckroat's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Eckroat has an average finish of 56th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -1.999 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Eckroat is averaging -2.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.355 (33rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat sports a 0.424 average that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR, while he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82. He has broken par 23.91% of the time (100th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|298.2
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|63.64%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.82
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|100
|23.91%
|14.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.91%
|16.67%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has participated in 21 tournaments this season, collecting one win .
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 76.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Currently, Eckroat has 969 points, ranking him 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983. He finished 17th in that event.
- Eckroat produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.355
|1.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.424
|0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.277
|-2.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.206
|-1.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.279
|-2.059
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.