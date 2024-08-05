PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Andrew Putnam hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 coming off a 19th-place finish in the 3M Open in his most recent competition.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Putnam's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Putnam finished 27th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Putnam's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20232767-71-68-67-7
    8/4/20222770-64-69-69-8
    8/12/2021MC67-73E

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Putnam has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 281.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of 0.975 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam is averaging -0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.541 this season (164th on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.5 yards) ranks 173rd, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam has a 0.143 mark (76th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Putnam has registered a 0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR, while he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59. He has broken par 23.41% of the time (118th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173281.5281.2
    Greens in Regulation %5967.12%67.01%
    Putts Per Round3928.5928.8
    Par Breakers11823.41%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance512.30%14.24%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Putnam, who has 625 points, currently sits 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.616 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.541-3.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1430.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2301.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3400.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.172-0.711

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-71-66-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 25-283M Open1967-66-75-66-1043

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

