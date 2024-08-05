Andrew Putnam betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666 (he finished 19th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.616 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.