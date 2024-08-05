6H AGO
Andrew Putnam betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Andrew Putnam hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 coming off a 19th-place finish in the 3M Open in his most recent competition.
Latest odds for Putnam at the Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Putnam's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Putnam finished 27th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Putnam's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|8/4/2022
|27
|70-64-69-69
|-8
|8/12/2021
|MC
|67-73
|E
Putnam's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Putnam has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 281.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of 0.975 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam is averaging -0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.541 this season (164th on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.5 yards) ranks 173rd, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam has a 0.143 mark (76th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Putnam has registered a 0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR, while he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59. He has broken par 23.41% of the time (118th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|281.5
|281.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|67.12%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.59
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.41%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|12.30%
|14.24%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Putnam, who has 625 points, currently sits 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.616 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 10th in the field.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.541
|-3.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.143
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.230
|1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.340
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.172
|-0.711
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
