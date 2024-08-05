Andrew Novak betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.790.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.125, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.