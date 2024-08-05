Andrew Novak betting profile: Wyndham Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the 3M Open, Andrew Novak posted a 24th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wyndham Championship aiming for a better finish.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Novak's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Novak finished 33rd (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Novak's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|8/4/2022
|MC
|70-73
|+3
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Novak has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging 2.885 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging 5.334 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.139 ranks 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 21st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.448. Additionally, he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.44%.
- On the greens, Novak's 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages 28.80 putts per round (71st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|299.3
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|69.44%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.80
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|69
|24.91%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.87%
|10.00%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected four top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Currently, Novak ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings with 512 points.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.790.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.125, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.139
|1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.448
|2.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.119
|-0.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.162
|2.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.868
|5.334
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.