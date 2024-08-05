PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the 3M Open, Andrew Novak posted a 24th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wyndham Championship aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Novak's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Novak finished 33rd (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Novak's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20233364-70-67-73-6
    8/4/2022MC70-73+3

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Novak has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging 2.885 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging 5.334 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.139 ranks 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 21st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.448. Additionally, he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.44%.
    • On the greens, Novak's 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages 28.80 putts per round (71st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86299.3299.5
    Greens in Regulation %1669.44%71.94%
    Putts Per Round7128.8028.7
    Par Breakers6924.91%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.87%10.00%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Currently, Novak ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings with 512 points.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.790.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.125, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1391.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4482.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.119-0.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1622.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8685.334

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

