Alex Smalley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the 3M Open, Alex Smalley ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 looking for a better finish.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Smalley has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In 2023, Smalley failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Smalley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC68-71-1
    8/4/20221365-70-71-64-10
    8/12/20212968-64-72-66-10

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
    • Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 308.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging 0.709 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of -0.419 in his past five tournaments.
    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.225 ranks 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 113th on TOUR with a mark of -0.054.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 162nd this season, while he averages 29.52 putts per round (152nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47303.8308.2
    Greens in Regulation %3968.17%69.66%
    Putts Per Round15229.5228.4
    Par Breakers7824.77%24.79%
    Bogey Avoidance6814.35%10.26%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • Currently, Smalley sits 128th in the FedExCup standings with 257 points.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.928.
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.140). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2250.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.054-0.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.285-0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.5070.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.622-0.419

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

