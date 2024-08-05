Alex Smalley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the 3M Open, Alex Smalley ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 looking for a better finish.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Smalley has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 10-under.
- In 2023, Smalley failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Smalley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|8/4/2022
|13
|65-70-71-64
|-10
|8/12/2021
|29
|68-64-72-66
|-10
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 308.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging 0.709 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of -0.419 in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.225 ranks 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 113th on TOUR with a mark of -0.054.
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 162nd this season, while he averages 29.52 putts per round (152nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|303.8
|308.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|68.17%
|69.66%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.52
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.77%
|24.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|14.35%
|10.26%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Currently, Smalley sits 128th in the FedExCup standings with 257 points.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.928.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.140). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.225
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.054
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.285
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.507
|0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.622
|-0.419
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.