6H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti is one of five promising PGA TOUR rookies making their debut as members this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)

    Alejandro Tosti will compete Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 18th in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, shooting 8-under at Le Golf National.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Tosti is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 315.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tosti is averaging -0.744 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -5.872 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.440 (16th) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.9 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 170th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.667. Additionally, he ranks 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.29%.
    • On the greens, Tosti's -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, while he averages 29.39 putts per round (144th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8311.9315.7
    Greens in Regulation %12964.29%37.37%
    Putts Per Round14429.3929.4
    Par Breakers1027.78%24.24%
    Bogey Avoidance17419.95%18.18%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut nine times (45%).
    • With 267 points, Tosti currently sits 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.317. In that tournament, he finished 75th.
    • Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.973 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.440-1.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.667-3.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.317-0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.335-0.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.879-5.872

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

