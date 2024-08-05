Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Alejandro Tosti will compete Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 18th in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, shooting 8-under at Le Golf National.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Tosti is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 315.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Tosti is averaging -0.744 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -5.872 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.440 (16th) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.9 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 170th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.667. Additionally, he ranks 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.29%.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, while he averages 29.39 putts per round (144th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|311.9
|315.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|64.29%
|37.37%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.39
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.78%
|24.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|19.95%
|18.18%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut nine times (45%).
- With 267 points, Tosti currently sits 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.317. In that tournament, he finished 75th.
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.973 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.440
|-1.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.667
|-3.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.317
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.335
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.879
|-5.872
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.