Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Tosti has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished with a score of 8-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 315.7 yards in his past five starts.

Tosti is averaging -0.744 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.