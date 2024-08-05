Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.

In terms of driving distance, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.990 Strokes Gained: Putting.