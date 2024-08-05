PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Akshay Bhatia hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 64th-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over the last three times Bhatia has entered the Wyndham Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Bhatia missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC72-71+3
    8/12/2021MC72-73+5
    8/13/2020MC67-74+1

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.990 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bhatia is averaging 6.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 this season, which ranks 49th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 17th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.499, while he ranks 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.36%.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, and his 28.64 putts-per-round average ranks 45th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91298.7301.2
    Greens in Regulation %8066.36%69.75%
    Putts Per Round4528.6429.1
    Par Breakers10523.77%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance5314.12%10.80%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 68.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Currently, Bhatia has 1610 points, placing him 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bhatia produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.270.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2561.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4991.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.0211.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3201.990
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0546.732

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 25-283M Open6470-69-67-76-24

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

