Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Akshay Bhatia hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 64th-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over the last three times Bhatia has entered the Wyndham Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Bhatia missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Bhatia's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|8/12/2021
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|8/13/2020
|MC
|67-74
|+1
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.990 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bhatia is averaging 6.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 this season, which ranks 49th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 17th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.499, while he ranks 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.36%.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, and his 28.64 putts-per-round average ranks 45th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|298.7
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|66.36%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.64
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|105
|23.77%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|14.12%
|10.80%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has played 22 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 68.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Currently, Bhatia has 1610 points, placing him 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bhatia produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.270.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346 (he finished first in that tournament).
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.256
|1.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.499
|1.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.021
|1.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.320
|1.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.054
|6.732
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.