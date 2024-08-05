Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981. He finished 60th in that tournament.

Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished 30th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 3.556 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished 81st in that tournament).