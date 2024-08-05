Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Adrien Dumont de Chassart will play Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 40th in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, shooting 1-under at Le Golf National.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In the past five years, this is Dumont de Chassart's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 306.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -2.696 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.422 this season (159th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 59th, while his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.403.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 141st on TOUR this season, and his 29.37 putts-per-round average ranks 141st. He has broken par 24.36% of the time (87th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|302.5
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|65.60%
|48.41%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.37
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|87
|24.36%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|18.70%
|13.89%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Dumont de Chassart, who has 130 points, currently ranks 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981. He finished 60th in that tournament.
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 3.556 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 19th in the field (he finished 81st in that tournament).
- Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.422
|-1.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.403
|-0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.270
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.265
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.360
|-2.696
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-68-72-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|40
|70-70-70-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.