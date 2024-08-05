PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Adam Svensson shot 12-under and took seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Svensson has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Svensson last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Svensson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023763-67-70-68-12
    8/4/20227870-69-70-72+1
    8/1/20193168-61-70-69-12

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -2.177 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 1.432 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.069 this season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 105th, while his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 40th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.346, while he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 168th on TOUR this season, and his 29.25 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd. He has broken par 19.20% of the time (175th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105297.4298.0
    Greens in Regulation %9665.89%70.68%
    Putts Per Round13329.2529.6
    Par Breakers17519.20%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance6214.28%12.35%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has participated in 23 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
    • As of now, Svensson has compiled 521 points, which ranks him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425 (he finished 51st in that event).
    • Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 4.027 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.986, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.514) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0690.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3460.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.1211.869
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.587-2.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.0511.432

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

