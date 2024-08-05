Adam Svensson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Adam Svensson shot 12-under and took seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Svensson has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Svensson last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of 12-under.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Svensson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|8/4/2022
|78
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|8/1/2019
|31
|68-61-70-69
|-12
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -2.177 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 1.432 Strokes Gained: Total.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.069 this season (85th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 105th, while his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 40th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.346, while he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 168th on TOUR this season, and his 29.25 putts-per-round average ranks 133rd. He has broken par 19.20% of the time (175th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|297.4
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|65.89%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.25
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|175
|19.20%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|14.28%
|12.35%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has participated in 23 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
- As of now, Svensson has compiled 521 points, which ranks him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425 (he finished 51st in that event).
- Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 4.027 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.986, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.514) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.069
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.346
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.121
|1.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.587
|-2.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.051
|1.432
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.