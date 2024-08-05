Adam Svensson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425 (he finished 51st in that event).

Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 4.027 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.986, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that event.