Adam Schenk betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: Adam Schenk of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk will appear in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 59th-place finish at the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Schenk has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 64th after posting a score of even-par.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Schenk's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|8/4/2022
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|8/12/2021
|MC
|70-70
|E
|8/13/2020
|51
|67-67-67-73
|-6
|8/1/2019
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|8/16/2018
|MC
|69-75
|+4
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Schenk has an average finish of 57th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Schenk has an average finishing position of 57th in his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging -1.702 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging -2.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 this season (47th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 76th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk has a -0.457 mark (159th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, while he averages 28.83 putts per round (75th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|300.5
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|64.74%
|67.06%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.83
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|138
|22.53%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|15.28%
|16.67%
Schenk's best finishes
- Although Schenk has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 58.3%.
- Currently, Schenk sits 78th in the FedExCup standings with 583 points.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 3.904 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 59th in that event.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.432 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.261
|1.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.457
|-2.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.056
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.051
|-1.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.201
|-2.420
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.