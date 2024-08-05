Adam Schenk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 3.904 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 59th in that event.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.432 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.