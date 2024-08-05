PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: Adam Schenk of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: Adam Schenk of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk will appear in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 59th-place finish at the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Schenk has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 64th after posting a score of even-par.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Schenk's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20236473-65-70-72E
    8/4/2022MC69-73+2
    8/12/2021MC70-70E
    8/13/20205167-67-67-73-6
    8/1/2019MC68-71-1
    8/16/2018MC69-75+4

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Schenk has an average finish of 57th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Schenk has an average finishing position of 57th in his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk is averaging -1.702 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk is averaging -2.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261 this season (47th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 76th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk has a -0.457 mark (159th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, while he averages 28.83 putts per round (75th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance76300.5299.3
    Greens in Regulation %12164.74%67.06%
    Putts Per Round7528.8329.8
    Par Breakers13822.53%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance10215.28%16.67%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Although Schenk has not won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 58.3%.
    • Currently, Schenk sits 78th in the FedExCup standings with 583 points.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 3.904 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 59th in that event.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.432 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2611.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.457-2.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.056-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.051-1.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.201-2.420

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    July 25-283M Open5967-73-70-71-35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.