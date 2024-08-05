Adam Hadwin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594 (he finished third in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.290. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.936, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.