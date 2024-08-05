Adam Hadwin betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Adam Hadwin hits the course in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Hadwin has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 13-under.
- Hadwin last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Hadwin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|8/12/2021
|10
|64-71-66-66
|-13
|8/1/2019
|MC
|68-70
|-2
Hadwin's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hadwin has an average finish of 31st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging 2.390 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging 0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.029, which ranks 93rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 118th, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 93rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.072. Additionally, he ranks 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.03%.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR, while he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.48. He has broken par 25.50% of the time (53rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|296.0
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|64.03%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.48
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.50%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|16.39%
|15.87%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin has played 21 tournaments this season, collecting three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- As of now, Hadwin has accumulated 1153 points, which ranks him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594 (he finished third in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.290. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.936, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.029
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.072
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|-0.012
|-1.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.123
|2.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.212
|0.735
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.