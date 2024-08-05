PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Adam Hadwin hits the course in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Hadwin has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • Hadwin last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Hadwin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC73-69+2
    8/12/20211064-71-66-66-13
    8/1/2019MC68-70-2

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hadwin has an average finish of 31st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging 2.390 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging 0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.029, which ranks 93rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranks 118th, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 93rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.072. Additionally, he ranks 136th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.03%.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR, while he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.48. He has broken par 25.50% of the time (53rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118296.0298.8
    Greens in Regulation %13664.03%66.67%
    Putts Per Round3128.4829.1
    Par Breakers5325.50%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance13816.39%15.87%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin has played 21 tournaments this season, collecting three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • As of now, Hadwin has accumulated 1153 points, which ranks him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594 (he finished third in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.290. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.936, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0290.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.072-0.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green97-0.012-1.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1232.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2120.735

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-68+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
