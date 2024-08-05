Aaron Rai betting profile: Wyndham Championship
In his last tournament at The Open Championship, Aaron Rai carded a 75th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Wyndham Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Rai has an average finish of 71st, and an average score of 2-under.
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Rai's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|70-70
|E
|8/4/2022
|71
|70-69-66-73
|-2
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 5.562 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 9.753 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.623.
- On the greens, Rai has delivered a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.34, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|293.1
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|71.11%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.34
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|64
|25.00%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|12.46%
|12.78%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 81% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Rai, who has 881 points, currently ranks 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.069.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.918 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.343
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.623
|2.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.202
|1.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.208
|5.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.377
|9.753
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|65-63-66-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.