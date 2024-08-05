Aaron Rai betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.069.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316. He finished 19th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished fourth in that event.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.918 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.