PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at The Open Championship, Aaron Rai carded a 75th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Wyndham Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Rai has an average finish of 71st, and an average score of 2-under.
    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Rai's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC70-70E
    8/4/20227170-69-66-73-2

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 5.562 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 9.753 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.623.
    • On the greens, Rai has delivered a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.34, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139293.1294.8
    Greens in Regulation %671.11%70.00%
    Putts Per Round13929.3429.1
    Par Breakers6425.00%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance712.46%12.78%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 81% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Rai, who has 881 points, currently ranks 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.069.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.918 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3430.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6232.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.2021.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2085.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3779.753

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic765-63-66-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open468-65-70-63-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship7573-74-75-77+155

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.