6H AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Aaron Baddeley of Australia hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

    Aaron Baddeley enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 53rd-place finish at the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the Wyndham Championship, Baddeley has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 50th.
    • In 2023, Baddeley failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Baddeley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC75-68+3
    8/4/2022MC71-72+3
    8/12/2021MC73-72+5
    8/13/2020MC73-70+3
    8/16/20182465-67-70-66-12

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 61st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 281.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Baddeley is averaging 1.991 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley is averaging -2.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Baddeley .

    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.893 this season, which ranks 172nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.1 yards) ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 137th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.290. Additionally, he ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.43%.
    • On the greens, Baddeley's 0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him second on TOUR this season, and his 27.73 putts-per-round average ranks second. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (140th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172282.1281.0
    Greens in Regulation %16861.43%61.81%
    Putts Per Round227.7328.4
    Par Breakers14022.22%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance812.50%14.24%

    Baddeley's best finishes

    • Baddeley has played 16 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
    • Currently, Baddeley has 175 points, ranking him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761.
    • Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 31st in the field with a mark of 2.352.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.101. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.244, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
    • Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.893-3.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.290-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.374-0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7121.991
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.097-2.373

    Baddeley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-74-69-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8272-69-74-72+72
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-70-74-70-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-67-69-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-71+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7268-70-72-76-23
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-70-74-83
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-67-74-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

