Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Aaron Baddeley of Australia hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 53rd-place finish at the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Wyndham Championship, Baddeley has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 50th.
- In 2023, Baddeley failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Baddeley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|8/4/2022
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|8/12/2021
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|8/13/2020
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|8/16/2018
|24
|65-67-70-66
|-12
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 61st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 281.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Baddeley is averaging 1.991 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging -2.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.893 this season, which ranks 172nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.1 yards) ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 137th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.290. Additionally, he ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.43%.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him second on TOUR this season, and his 27.73 putts-per-round average ranks second. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (140th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|282.1
|281.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|61.43%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.73
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.22%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|12.50%
|14.24%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley has played 16 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
- Currently, Baddeley has 175 points, ranking him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761.
- Baddeley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 31st in the field with a mark of 2.352.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.101. In that event, he finished 39th.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.244, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
- Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.893
|-3.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.290
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.374
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.712
|1.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.097
|-2.373
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
