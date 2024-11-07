Zecheng Dou betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Zecheng Dou enters play Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante following a 53rd-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition his last time in competition.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over the last three times Dou has played the World Wide Technology Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2023, Dou failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.50 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Dou's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|11/3/2022
|MC
|69-72
|-1
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Dou has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- Zecheng Dou has averaged 318.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dou is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dou is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.6
|318.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.89%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.65
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.06%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.50%
|15.48%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dou's best finishes
- Dou is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in nine tournaments).
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dou's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-70-71-66
|-11
|12
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|65-72-69-72
|-6
|6
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|53
|69-70-77-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.