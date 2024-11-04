PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Palmer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links Nov. 7-10, Ryan Palmer will aim to improve upon his last performance in the World Wide Technology Championship. In 2023, he shot 22-under and finished fifth at El Cardonal at Diamante.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Palmer has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of 16th.
    • Palmer finished fifth (with a score of 22-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Palmer's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/2023571-66-65-64-22
    11/3/2022MC72-68-2
    11/4/20212769-64-72-68-11

    Palmer's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Palmer has an average finish of 55th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Palmer has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has an average of -1.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer is averaging -3.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.6297.6
    Greens in Regulation %-63.33%69.44%
    Putts Per Round-29.1329.2
    Par Breakers-22.50%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.64%14.29%

    Palmer's best finishes

    • Palmer, who has participated in 16 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.454

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Palmer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship867-68-66-66-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-74+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-69-73-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-75-73-70+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7469-70-73-72+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5570-68-75-70-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-13916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3565-73-70-69-318
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-74-68-52
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-66-5--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.