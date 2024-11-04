Ryan Palmer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five appearances, Palmer has an average finish of 55th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Palmer has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.

Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Palmer has an average of -1.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.