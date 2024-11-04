Ryan Palmer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
When he hits the links Nov. 7-10, Ryan Palmer will aim to improve upon his last performance in the World Wide Technology Championship. In 2023, he shot 22-under and finished fifth at El Cardonal at Diamante.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last three trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Palmer has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of 16th.
- Palmer finished fifth (with a score of 22-under) in his most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Palmer's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|11/3/2022
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|11/4/2021
|27
|69-64-72-68
|-11
Palmer's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Palmer has an average finish of 55th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Palmer has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has an average of -1.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging -3.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.6
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.33%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.13
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.50%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.64%
|14.29%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer, who has participated in 16 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.454
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.