5H AGO

Justin Suh betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Suh betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    In his most recent tournament at the Shriners Children's Open, Justin Suh finished the weekend at 7-under, good for a 46th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Suh at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Suh has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 17-under.
    • Suh last played at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of 24-under.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Suh's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/2023466-65-68-65-24
    11/3/20224867-69-67-72-9

    Suh's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Suh has an average finish of 45th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Suh has an average finishing position of 45th in his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 1.002 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Suh is averaging 0.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Suh .

    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.192, which ranks 135th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 89th, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 163rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.487, while he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.26%.
    • On the greens, Suh has registered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.20, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 24.49% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89301.6305.9
    Greens in Regulation %8567.26%74.07%
    Putts Per Round12129.2029.5
    Par Breakers7424.49%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance14615.82%12.04%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh, who has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Currently, Suh has 149 points, placing him 162nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.725 (he finished 46th in that tournament).
    • Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.205.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh delivered his best mark this season at the Procore Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.390. In that event, he finished 37th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.267, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 77th.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.192-0.989
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.4870.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.2110.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5741.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.3170.666

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7368-69-71-70-63
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC65-74-5--
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-68-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-66-71-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship3769-70-73-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-70-69-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-71-68-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.