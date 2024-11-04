Justin Suh betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.725 (he finished 46th in that tournament).

Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.205.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh delivered his best mark this season at the Procore Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.390. In that event, he finished 37th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.267, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 77th.