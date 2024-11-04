Justin Suh betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
In his most recent tournament at the Shriners Children's Open, Justin Suh finished the weekend at 7-under, good for a 46th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 aiming for a higher finish.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship, Suh has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 17-under.
- Suh last played at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of 24-under.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Suh's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|11/3/2022
|48
|67-69-67-72
|-9
Suh's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Suh has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Suh has an average finishing position of 45th in his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 1.002 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Suh is averaging 0.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.192, which ranks 135th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 89th, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 163rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.487, while he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.26%.
- On the greens, Suh has registered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.20, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 24.49% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|301.6
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|67.26%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.20
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|74
|24.49%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|15.82%
|12.04%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh, who has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Suh has 149 points, placing him 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.725 (he finished 46th in that tournament).
- Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.205.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh delivered his best mark this season at the Procore Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.390. In that event, he finished 37th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.267, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 77th.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.192
|-0.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.487
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.211
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.574
|1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.317
|0.666
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-68-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-66-71-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-71-68
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
